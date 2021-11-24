SixPivot's Frederique Dennison departs for Avanade

Takes a new career turn after almost two years at SixPivot.

Frederique Dennison Credit: SixPivot

After almost two years, Frederique Dennison has decided to depart application developer SixPivot to take on a new role as Avanade’s regional Microsoft alliance director.

Dennison joined SixPivot in January 2020 as its general manager, having previously worked for organisations including Dimension Data (now NTT).

She also spent more than 12 years at Microsoft in various partner management roles.

In a post on LinkedIn, Dennison said she decided to start her new career adventure with mixed emotions.



“There are few teams as amazing as the Pivots and I am proud of what we achieved across this time," she said. “I wish the Pivots the very best — I have no doubt they will continue to grow exponentially and will change the way application development delivers business value.”

“Today, I am humbled and incredibly excited to be joining the Avanade team. Each discussion has been a real source of inspiration and it is obvious the great organisational culture permeates across all teams.

“As part of our sales transformation journey, a key pillar of our growth strategy is the evolution of our Microsoft partnership, leveraging our impressive breadth and depth of capabilities, offerings, and innovation.”

At the time of Dennison’s appointment, SixPivot founder and CEO Faith Rees said a key element of her role was to drive the company's Microsoft relationship further as part of its growth strategy.

Now in her new role, she will focus on establishing the right partnering frameworks in order to grow the Microsoft opportunity with customers and through the Accenture channel.

In September, Avanade promoted its growth strategy head, Laura Malcolm, to lead Australia as general manager, taking over from Mac Ghani, who was promoted Avanade’s global growth and strategy executive.