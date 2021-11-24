Cisco partners with A3C in new Adelaide hub

Cisco A/NZ leader Ben Dawson Credit: Cisco

Cisco has become one of the anchor tenants at Adelaide's flagship technology precinct, Lot Fourteen, partnering with the Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre (A3C).

The networking and software vendor will now move its Adelaide base and co-locate with A3C at the new South Australian hub, creating five new roles in the process.

According to the announcement, Cisco will also work with 3,000 South Australia-based students on their IT and cyber security program.

To tackle this, Cisco is investing in skill development and assets, expanding the Networking Academy program in collaboration with education providers.

It will also create a critical infrastructure lab, a testing facility for all critical infrastructure operators located at A3C.

Minister for Trade and Investment Stephen Patterson said Cisco’s investment to support the advancement and acceleration of cyber security capability in South Australia.

“Cyber security poses a real threat to South Australian companies,” he said. “Having Cisco establish their South Australian headquarters at the Australian Cybersecurity Collaboration Centre (A3C) at Lot Fourteen, will benefit global technology companies with Cisco enabling access to their leading expertise and technologies.



“Their co-location at the A3C will expand Cisco’s South Australian footprint, creating five jobs within our community, and will also enable collaboration, innovation and entrepreneurship to address cyber threats and ensure the safety of our state’s business environment, as well as working with 3,000 students in our state on their IT and cyber security program."

Among the projects in the pipeline is a partnership between Cisco and the University of Adelaide – also a key tenant at the Lot Fourteen precinct.

This will focus on cyber security threat detection and zero-trust strategies.

Cisco vice president of Cisco Australia and New Zealand Ben Dawson said of the investment said the move will "reinforce [its commitment and global leadership in cyber security".

"Through this investment Cisco is supporting research, upskilling and reskilling in cybersecurity, to allow Australia’s critical infrastructure operators better prepared and equipped to tackle the cyber threat," he added.

Cisco will now be a neighbour to the likes of Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and the Australian Institute for Machine Learning.