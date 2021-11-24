Indian integrator To The New deepens A/NZ presence with Jacob Koshy hire

Jacob Koshy (To The New) Credit: To The New

India-founded integrator and cloud migration partner To The New has stepped up on its presence a base in Australia and New Zealand through the appointment of Jacob Koshy as lead.

Based in Melbourne, Koshy will hold the role of A/NZ business unit lead and will be tasked with overseeing day-to-day operations and growing the local presence.

Koshy joins To The New from Infosys, where he served as senior director for artificial intelligence (AI) and automation services.

Prior to that, he spent two years with Deloitte as a director, and before then spent roughly a decade at Infosys, serving in multiple roles.

"The company has grown impressively in the past few years, which is a testament to its promising future in revamping the face of the IT services industry," Koshy said. "I am looking forward to further building and scaling the business and making To The New the most preferred digital transformation partner for businesses across the A/NZ region."

"It has become extremely critical now to understand what customers need to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that solve real-world problems in a market that's continually changing and evolving," he added.

Founded in New Delhi, To The New now has offices across India, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Specialising in digital engineering and cloud DevOps, the company has a wide array of vendor partnerships, spanning Amazon Web Services (AWS), HubSpot, Databricks and Snowflake.

According to To The New, the company has been handling "a wide spectrum of clients in the A/NZ region" for over four years.

"With his deep industry knowledge, indisputable track record and strong delivery experience leveraging technology, we are confident that Jacob has the right vision to catapult To The New to even higher levels in the region," said Deepak Mittal, To The New CEO and co-founder.

"A/NZ is a high-growth potential market for us and we intend to expand our presence in the region swiftly. Under Jacob's leadership, I am sure we will be able to explore latent opportunities, solve industry challenges and achieve new milestones."