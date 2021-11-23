Kinetic IT and InfoTrack honoured in Deloitte business awards

Credit: Supplied

Deloitte Australia has honoured local channel players Kinetic IT and InfoTrack in its Best Managed Companies awards program for their “outstanding” business performance.



The awards program is in its second year in Australia and aims to highlight privately owned and managed companies across the country “that set the highest standards of business performance”, according to Deloitte.



Kinetic IT and InfoTrack received the acknowledgement alongside eight other recipients, judged on metrics across four categories — strategy; culture and commitment; capabilities and innovation; and governance and financials.



Kinetic IT CEO Michael North said it was fantastic for the Perth-based managed services provider’s (MSP) team being recognised “and an honour for Kinetic IT to be considered alongside industry leaders”.



“As a proudly Australian company, we’re here for the long haul and thank the judges for celebrating our efforts to build a sustainable business which celebrates our people,” he said.



Meanwhile, InfoTrack CEO John Ahern said that while the Sydney-based legal sector technology specialist may measure business performance in net revenue, said performance is “based on passion, drive and enthusiasm”.



“No two days are ever the same which is why InfoTrack has such an exciting culture and we place a huge emphasis on effort over obligation,” he said.



“To be recognised by Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies program is an important achievement for our business, our people and our culture.”



Natalie Faull, Deloitte Private partner and Best Managed Companies program national leader, said the last year tested managed private business through the COVID-19 pandemic, with this year’s Best Managed Companies award recipients standing out from the rest.



“We’ve witnessed business operations pivoting due to COVID-19’s impact, including deliberate integration of hybrid workforce management tools and emerging future-focused digitisation of operations,” she said. “We’ve also seen global trends emerge, with companies investing more in diversity and inclusion and ESG practices."



“What was also consistent across all of our winners was their actions surrounding their people and stakeholders. Communication with employees, customers and suppliers has been a very strong focus, particularly with in the context of hybrid working environments, operating in multiple states with differing health directives, and global supply chain disruptions,” she added.