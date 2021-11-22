NextDC takes 20 per cent stake in AUCloud

Craig Scroggie (NextDC) Credit: NextDC

NextDC is set to take a 20 per cent stake in sovereign cloud provider AUCloud, becoming a partner and strategic investor.

The company, which is owned by publicly listed Sovereign Cloud Holdings, will now gain access to NextDC's 1,500 enterprise customers and 730 channel partners.

The investment comes as part of a $35 million placement to issue roughly 70 million shares. Through this, NextDC will secure a 19.99 percent stake in AUCloud as the company begins investing in new cloud platforms in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide.

According to AUCloud CEO Phil Dawson, there is now a wider emphasis on sovereign cloud services housed within Australian legal jurisdictions.



“NextDC has an in-depth understanding of the underlying cloud market dynamics gained through our national network of premium data centre facilities across Australia," said NextDC CEO Craig Scroggie.

"Following the injection of growth capital into AUCloud, we believe Phil and the team are very well positioned to benefit from the increasing trend towards sovereign IaaS cloud and high security solutions."

Just last month, AUCloud was one of several cloud services providers that were certified as strategic hosting providers under the government’s hosting certification framework (HCF).

The ‘strategic’ certification was set up under the auspices of the federal government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA).