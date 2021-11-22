Mandiant launches cloud location in Australia

Louis Tague (Mandiant) Credit: IDG

US cyber security vendor Mandiant has launched a cloud-based infrastructure location in Australia giving a local presence to its Automated Defence capability.

According to Mandiant, the launch will support the data sovereignty needs of Australian organisations, "allowing them to stay compliant as the regulatory landscape shifts".

It is claimed this capability enables SOC teams to investigate threats, simplify security operations at scale, and unify security data to prioritise and focus resources, and also provides a "virtual analyst".

The vendor said it also increases the number of organisations that can use Automated Defence, opening the door to sectors operating under strict data sovereignty and compliance requirements.

The Australian infrastructure is one of four new locations that Mandiant, sitting alongside Bahrain, Ireland and Singapore, plus its existing location in the United States.

"I am pleased to be announcing Australia as one of the new cloud-based infrastructure locations for Mandiant, as the business continues to grow and expand its offering globally," said Louis Tague, vice president and managing director of Mandiant Australia and New Zealand.

“We are fully committed to the Australian and New Zealand markets and this announcement provides an opportunity for even more local organisations across a number of sectors to quickly detect and respond to incoming security threats.”

The launch follows news from August 2021, when Mandiant appointed Mark Ellis as country manager in New Zealand. Ellis is responsible for expanding local presence as well as responding to local challenges and opportunities.