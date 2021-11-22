DTA seeks industry input on Cyber Hubs initiative

Credit: ID 86533115 © Semisatch | Dreamstime.com

The federal government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is seeking industry input to bolster its security-focused Cyber Hubs concept.



The concept entered into a 12-month pilot stage with the Departments of Defence and Home Affairs as well as Services Australia back in July, and is focused on improving the government’s provision of cyber security services.

In total, 42 core services are expected to be covered, which include cyber security operations centres, secure gateway and cloud services, as well as monitoring and threat sharing.

Now, the DTA is seeking out input from the Australian cyber industry on how it can support the Cyber Hubs concept.

Specifically, the DTA is looking for information on how respondents could deliver Cyber Hub services, cost estimates and any other ideas and approaches to improve the concept, according to a request for information (RFI) document.

“This is a unique opportunity for Australian Industry to assist DTA to understand and shape Cyber Hubs’ concept, including market-driven costs, skillset necessary for its establishment and innovation, future oriented practices that Industry can bring into the implementation of the Cyber Hubs model,” the document noted.

Submissions for the RFI are open until 3 December.

Last month, a Senate committee urged the federal government to cut back on its overreliance of externally contracted work and to instead build up its own internal ICT knowledge.

According to a report by the Senate Select Committee on Job Security, the Australian Public Service (APS) contains “technical capability gaps” in its knowledge, with the government fostering “inadequate systems and tools” internally.

This follows a history of the federal government not always making the best decisions about IT contracts, as the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) asked the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) in August 2020 to ensure its officials brush up on federal procurement requirements after a review of IT panel arrangements.