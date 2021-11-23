ExtraHop appoints Sophos' Tanya Hovagimian as first A/NZ channel manager

Will be responsible for managing all aspects of ExtraHop’s channel and MSSP business.

Tanya Hovagimian (ExtraHop) Credit: ExtraHop

US-based cyber analytics vendor ExtraHop has tapped Sophos’ Tanya Hovagimian as its first channel manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, Hovagimian will be responsible for handling all aspects of ExtraHop’s channel and managed security service provider (MSSP) business, including sales and solutions strategies as well as market development.

She is also tasked with overseeing and driving all alliance, reseller, technology and partnership initiatives.

Previously, Hovagimian served as a major account executive for Sophos. Before then, she worked in account management roles at The Missing Link and at Avnet Technology Solutions where she held senior channel account and development management roles. Hovagimian began her IT industry career working for Lenovo and Dell.

"It's exciting to be joining a fast-growing company with a major market opportunity that is also absolutely committed to scaling high quality partnerships to grow and enhance its customers’ cybersecurity," she said.

"There is a great opportunity for ExtraHop as we see visibility and reporting become a key pillar within the industry. I’m looking forward to working with Nextgen in Australia and Chillisoft in New Zealand to help partners continue their journey with ExtraHop.”

The channel was also part of the duties handed to recently appointed regional sales manager Keith Symons, who joined the vendor in March this year.