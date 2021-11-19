Palo Alto Networks awards top performing JAPAC partners

John Hare (Palo Alto Networks) Credit: Palo Alto Networks

Cyber security vendor Palo Alto Networks has praised its top-performing partners in Japan and Asia Pacific (JAPAC) at its Ignite’21 Partner Summit.



Held virtually, partners from Australia and ASEAN were heralded for their efforts over the past 12 months, with John Hare, vice president of strategic partnerships in JAPAC at Palo Alto Networks, claiming the vendor’s partners added more to its pipeline over the last year “than ever before”.

“The winners demonstrate the breadth of partner excellence across the region, as well as the diversity of organisations we partner with, including systems integrators, distributors, telcos, managed service providers and specialised security organisations,” he said.

“The uniting factor around the winners is their commitment to our customers and our shared mission of protecting our digital way of life.”

Taking out both the NextWave Partner of the Year and Systems Integrator Partner of the Year awards was Japanese technology giant NTT, due to “outstanding” sales for its Prisma Access, Cortex and Strata offerings.

Australian telco Telstra, meanwhile, brought home Service Provider and Marketing Partner of the Year.

“These awards are a testament to the multiple SecureEdge offerings brought to market this year,” the vendor said. “Telstra was ahead of the curve in their technical innovation and was able to help address the customer challenges they are now facing.”

Rounding out the top categories was distributor Westcon International, which won Distribution Partner of the Year.

Additionally, Singapore’s StarHub won SASE Partner of the Year.

Meanwhile, eSec Forte Technologies and Internet Initiative Japan, which both have locations in Singapore, took home the gongs for Prisma Cloud Partner of the Year and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Partner of the Year, respectively.





