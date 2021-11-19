Google Cloud launches second bare metal services zone in Sydney

Cloud provider claims this will lower overall IT costs and reduce risks associated with migration.

Google Cloud has launched a second zone for its bare metal service in Australia in a bid to help more partners and customers run specialised workloads.

The second zone will be hosted in Sydney, like its first, in a move that should particularly help Oracle partners run their databases in Google Cloud data centres.

According to Google Cloud, its Bare Metal Solution also lowers overall IT costs and reduces risks associated with migration.

"The new zone delivers on Google Cloud’s commitment to its customers and to being a leader in open cloud by supporting multiple workloads and meeting customers where they are," said Matthew Zwolenski, director of technology and architecture at Google Cloud Australia and New Zealand.

"It provides reliable, secure, and high-performance database infrastructure for Oracle workloads, making customers the driver of their modernisation journey.”

Google Cloud first launched the Bare Metal Solution in Sydney in June 2020. At the time, the cloud provider said that the solution leveraged Google Cloud’s Partner Interconnect framework, thereby delivering pre-configured routing.

This week, sister entity Google Australia announced plans to launch its first research centre based in the local market as part of a $1 billion investment pledge.

The tech giant launched its Digital Future Initiative on 16 November, describing the $1 billion injection as a five-year investment in Australian infrastructure, research and partnerships that aims to strengthen local capabilities, support jobs and help build Australia’s digital economy for the future.

Google Cloud also launched its second Australian cloud region in Melbourne in July, almost four years after first bringing a physical region to Australia.