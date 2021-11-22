Enable shifts Uni of Adelaide to ServiceNow

University of Adelaide Credit: Dreamstime

The University of Adelaide has tapped Enable Professional Services to reduce its IT team's workload using ServiceNow.



The Melbourne-headquartered ServiceNow partner has deployed the vendor's IT service management (ITSM), a self-service platform to improve workflows for the university's technology support team.

Using the Now Platform, the University of Adelaide can automate and streamline its IT processes while improving services, Enable general manager-innovation George Skordos said.

"By focusing on change management and training alongside the implementation, with over 95 per cent of users trained on the system, the team ensured the go-live was a success from day one," he added.

Meanwhile, Bev Wright, the university's CIO, said the new platform had not only changed the institution's IT operations, but also how staff and students access its services.

"The university is a large, complex organisation and by digitising our workflows we’ve been able to move away from paper based and legacy systems with manual data entry to an integrated system with more effective services, and a great user experience," she said.

Wright added that more than 1,500 knowledge base articles have since been uploaded onto self-service portal, which she claimed has "made it easier for staff and students to access key information".

The go-live of the portal marks the first phase of the university’s service management and service delivery redesign.

In addition, the university has also deployed ServiceNow Discovery and ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB), to create a complete and accurate record of its IT infrastructure. Since its launch, the solution has logged more than 300,000 assets in the University’s database.

"With increasing student expectations in the higher education sector, and strong demand for innovative learning environments, more institutions are realising the importance of upgrading legacy systems to ease the pressure on staff and to provide an intuitive and seamless experience for students," said Eric Swift, VP and managing director of ServiceNow Australia and New Zealand.



We are proud to partner with the University of Adelaide to digitise its processes and improve service delivery, to make work flow more efficiently through the organisation," he added.



Enable also recently completed a $6.3 million project to replace NSW Health’s in-house vaccination booking system CoVax using the ServiceNow platform.



