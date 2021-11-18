Arrow bolsters NaaS with Megaport deal

Megaport's SDN platform becomes available on ArrowSphere.

Arrow has signed a global deal to distribute Megaport's network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform as the Australian headquartered vendor launches its new partner portal.

The publicly listed NaaS provider will now sell its software-defined network on ArrowSphere, the distributor's cloud solutions and services partner portal.

Megaport’s NaaS platform provides connectivity to cloud providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

“Bringing Megaport’s leading NaaS platform into the Arrow Electronics portfolio makes it easier for customers to modernise their network connectivity and connect quickly to leading cloud service providers,” said Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer at Megaport.

“Arrow’s global scale and reach, combined with their expertise in IT solutions, makes them ideal to expand and deepen our channel relationships.”

The announcement coincides with the launch of Megaport's partner VantageHub portal, a new outlet for partners to manage ordering, provisioning and deployment.

Available services will include deal registration, service provisioning, partner enablement and partner marketing.

The deal also follows Megaport's acquisition of US-based multicloud and edge automation platform InnovoEdge for US$15 million.

In August, Megaport launched a new partner program in an effort to “reduce friction in the partner sales process”.

Named the PartnerVantage program, the new scheme focuses on easing the path to market for resellers, data centre operators, systems integrators and managed services providers (MSPs).

According to the company, the program provides a “comprehensive suite of tools and resources that will enable Megaport's valued partners to manage all of their customer engagements, from quotation to provisioning and invoicing, from a single pane of glass”.

