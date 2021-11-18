Mantel Group goes west

Signals Perth as a key growth market for the company

Con Mouzouris (Mantel Group) Credit: Mantel Group

Technology and design consultancy Mantel Group has expanded beyond the country's east coast, opening an office in Perth.

To date, Mantel Group has seven team members in the state market, along with a central office space for collaboration.

This is expected to change as the company embarks on its ambition to hire 200 staff nationally in the next 12 months.

Mantel Group is about to reach 500 employees across its seven business brands including DigIO, Eliiza, CMD Solutions, Kasna, Pretzel Lab, Azenix and Cuusoo.

The move to Perth comes at a time of significant growth for the company.

“Being in the second fastest growing city in Australia just makes sense with our strategy. We are growing fast and so is Perth,” Mantel Group CEO Con Mouzouris said. “We want to engage with the talent and companies that are a part of the city’s growth and are excited by our future here.”

Perth company Traffic Guard has had a long-standing relationship with Mantel Group business Kasna, which delivered its data migration to the Google Cloud Platform.

Kasna CTO Troy Bebee recently relocated to Perth with his family and spotted the potential for further business growth across its key areas of expertise in markets such as health, energy and finance industries.

In July, Mantel Group expanded its traineeship program aimed at women and gender minority groups to address talent shortages and diversity.

The program offers trainees with the opportunity to develop experience in roles across software engineering, cloud engineering, and design and research for participants in both Melbourne and Sydney.

This follows on from Mantel’s recent workplace ‘hubs’ launch which includes a workspace on Queensland’s Magnetic Island.

Recently Versent has also opened a dedicated Perth office, growing from 13 to more than 40 employees, servicing WA businesses including Woodside and several government and educational institutions.



French systems integrator Capgemini closed its acquisition of Perth-based IT services group Empired, with one of the of the key outcomes of the deal being the multinational's ability to bolster its presence in the WA market.





