Equinix honours top Aussie partners for 2020

Awards handed out to Telstra, HPE Australia, Vocus and more.

Guy Danskine (Equinix) Credit: Equinix

Equinix has acknowledged the performance of its top Australian partners for their efforts in 2020.



The awards were split into five categories — Partner of the Year, Alliance of the Year, Reseller of the Year, Social Impact and Trailblazer — to recognise its emerging partners that have made “significant contributions to form powerful digital ecosystems,” the data centre operator said.



“We congratulate these industry leaders who have fostered the growth of the digital ecosystem and accelerated the progress of business transformation across the digital community in Australia,” said Guy Danskine, Equinix Australia’s managing director.

“As the world’s digital infrastructure company, Equinix deeply appreciates the trust from all of our partners and congratulate the 2020 Australia Partner Award winners.”

Taking home Partner of the Year was Telstra for its combination of Equinix’s Fabric service with medical artificial intelligence (AI) and public cloud. As a result, the data centre operator said Telstra had built up more than 230 joint customers for the two companies.

Alliance of the Year went to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Australia, with the company achieving several objectives with an important customer, which Equinix described as “the largest supermarket chain in Australia”.

“These included developing innovative solutions with Equinix to exit a major data centre and deploy a new payments switch solution,” the data centre operator said.

The Reseller of the Year gong was awarded to Vocus, with Equinix highlighting the telecommunications provider’s long-term strategy of data centre consolidation, reduced network costs and management simplification through orchestration and automation.

AT&T won Partner Deal of the Year for being the partner with the highest volume of deals, with 30 per cent growth in registered deals, 25 per cent in competencies and 15 per cent in vertical growth.

One such deal was for providing a remote working solution for insurance company QBE, bringing on 17,000 workers in four days during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Social Impact award was awarded to both Optus and NetApp for working on projects targeting specific social initiatives. For example, Optus won the award for its efforts on creating a secure data platform for Children’s Cancer Institute to integrate and share research data in partnership with Equinix.

Meanwhile, NetApp received the honours for assisting CSL, the Australian manufacturer of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, by delivering a data and interconnection fabric for international connectivity and data sharing and tracking for the national vaccine rollout.

Rounding out the list of winners was Fastrack Technology as the recipient of the Trailblazer award, which is handed out to those who integrate Equinix products with next-generation technologies.

In this case, the data centre operator claimed its own global approach and networking provided an overall 55 per cent latency decrease and a scalable architecture paving the way for the immediate implementation of new growth requirements.

“We’re building stronger digital connections than ever before. With the vigorous growth of interconnection bandwidth in Australia, this fast-paced region has recorded a high rate of technology adoption historically via an interconnected ecosystem of enterprises and service providers,” Danskine added.

“While COVID forced businesses to innovate in many ways, our partners have been dedicated in adopting a comprehensive digital strategy as a core business pillar, consistently emerging as disruptive market leaders through an interconnected digital partner ecosystem.

“At Equinix, we believe in the power of these ecosystems is where our partners can incubate their innovations and technological breakthroughs to benefit their end customers.”

Last month, Equinix announced its intentions to build two more data centres in Sydney —S Y9x and SY10x — after signing a $775 million (US$575 million) joint venture with PGIM Real Estate.