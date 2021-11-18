Cognizant to launch digital hub in Adelaide

Jane Livesey (Cognizant) Credit: Cognizant

Cognizant is to become the latest technology giant to launch a delivery hub in Adelaide as part of the state and federal governments' $750 million investment into South Australia's digital offerings

According to Cognizant, the centre will house 1600 digital engineers, graduates, and apprentices by 2026, who will specialise in software, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and data analytics.

The US-based IT services provider claimed the Adelaide delivery centre will focus on helping its clients use digital technology to improve carbon emissions and sustainability.

"The pandemic has led our clients to rethink their business models, prioritise digital, and seek onshore service delivery. Our new delivery centre will expand Cognizant’s expertise in cloud, IoT [internet of things] and AI [artificial intelligence] to help our clients to adapt to new market conditions, sharpen their competitiveness and meet their sustainability goals,” said Jane Livesey, Cognizant CEO of Australia and New Zealand.



“We are proud to partner with the government to recruit, train and invest in the next generation of Australia’s highly skilled digital workforce and contribute to the growth of the South Australian region.”

The announcement comes almost a year after Cognizant acquired Sydney-based Servian in a move set to expand its capabilities in the Australian and New Zealand region.

This formed part of its strategy to increase its expertise of data and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, cloud and internet of things (IoT) worldwide.

Cognizant joins the likes of DXC Technology and Accenture, which have also launched digital delivery hubs in Adelaide within the last two years.