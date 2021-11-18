Leader broadens cloud toolkit with Syncro

Says it's the first Australian Microsoft CSP distributor to launch full Syncro integration.

Alex Bantjes (Leader) Credit: Leader

Adelaide-based distributor Leader has tapped platform provider Syncro to widen its toolkit for managed service providers (MSPs) in its cloud marketplace.

The toolkit provided by Syncro, a US-based company, is designed to give MSPs the capability to map and synchronise customers' products and invoices between the Leader Cloud storefront and Syncro’s specialised MSP platform, allowing them to accurately account for subscriptions, services and assets across multiple billing periods and lifecycles.

The platform features professional services automation (PSA), remote monitoring and management (RMM) and a built-in remote session tool.

According to Leader, it is the first Australian Microsoft CSP distributor to launch full Syncro integration.



“We listen to what our resellers want and always work to give them the best experience possible. Simply put, if it’s possible, we will build it,” Leader Cloud services manager Alex Bantjes said.

“This is just the first step on our journey to become Australia’s most widely integrated cloud marketplace, with many more integrations actively being planned or currently in development.”

The Syncro integration with Leader Cloud will help partners streamline their daily operations with features such as synchronising and importing existing customer accounts to Leader Cloud, plus automatic new invoice generation on the partner's preferred billing dates and product creation and mapping.

“We are very excited to constantly bring new products and integrations to market through our cloud platform,” Leader managing director Theo Kristoris said.



“We remain unwavering in our pursuit to truly help our resellers grow and be profitable. This integration helps Syncro partners transact faster, easier and more accurately on the Leader Cloud marketplace.”

Leader also plans to expand its integration capabilities and brand availability through leveraging its in-house technical and development teams, noting several prominent PSA and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems as well as multiple leading brands as part of its roadmap.

In the past few months, Leader has been building up its portfolio adding Dropbox, Poly, Avira, Ezviz, PatchBox, BitTitan and Acronis.