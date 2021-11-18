CMD Solutions gains AWS Lambda service delivery badge

In addition to its six AWS competencies.

L-R: Andre Morgan, Fabio Carvana and Adam Durbin (CMD Solutions) Credit: CMD Solutions

Consulting partner CMD Solutions has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Lambda.

The AWS Service Delivery program validates partners that maintain a deep understanding of AWS services, demonstrated experience and customer success. To qualify, they must pass a validation process involving assessing customer references and a technical review.

Partners armed with the Service Delivery validation for Lambda provide developer tooling solutions validated by AWS serverless experts against the AWS well-architected framework, and can help customers build services and applications without provisioning or managing servers.

“We want to stay ahead of the curve and deliver the best solutions for our clients. Achieving AWS Service Delivery designation for AWS Lambda in addition to our existing six competencies puts us in a great position to deliver the right solution for many businesses,” CMD co-CEO Andre Morgan said.

Part of IT consultancy Mantel Group, CMD Solutions worked closely with sister brand DigIO to deliver serverless projects with the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) and one of Australia’s major telecommunications and internet providers.

“Undertaking the AWS Service Delivery Program has been very important for our team’s development, providing great confidence in working with AWS Lambda and arming clients with serverless streaming apps, with zero administration,” CMD co-CEO Adam Durbin said.

AWS APJ head of partner solution architecture Matt Taylor noted the increasing adoption of serverless technologies.

“AWS Lambda has allowed developers to focus on their code without needing to worry about provisioning, managing, scaling or patching any servers,” Taylor said.

CMD is seeking to hire about 50 staff. In July, it launched its 'learnCMD' intensive employment pathway program targeted at experienced IT professionals looking to gain cloud skills.



