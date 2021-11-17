Accenture deploys Aussie passenger identity cards using ForgeRock

Accenture has helped create a new passenger declaration system for the Australian government, leveraging technology from ForgeRock.

The global systems integrator won a contract to design and deploy Digital Passenger Declaration (DPD) cards following a tender issued by the Department of Home Affairs.

The digital cards will replace the physical incoming passenger card and the existing COVID-19 Australian travel declaration web form.

Accenture used ForgeRock's identity and access management (IAM) platform to build the solution and will now work with Home Affairs to deliver the initial operating capability of the DPD later in the year.

“Digital check-ins will remain an important part of our post-lockdown reality for the foreseeable future in Australia, while vaccine passports will play a critical role in opening our nation up to domestic and international travel," said David Hope, SVP, Asia Pacific and Japan at ForgeRock. "Both hinge on digital identity management services in order to operate.

"With sensitive information like home addresses and vaccination records part of the digital services that citizens use every day, having the right digital identity management infrastructure in place to continue expanding these services will be critical to addressing citizen needs in response to the pandemic."

Last week, it was also announced that Accenture won a $9.9 million contract with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to upgrade its Excise Program of Work system.

The contract, which will refresh the ATO's Excise collections system, will run for exactly one year until October 2022, with a number of extension options on the table.

