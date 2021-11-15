Hitachi Vantara wins $4.7M Home Affairs server refresh

Credit: ID 86533115 © Semisatch | Dreamstime.com

The Department of Home Affairs has awarded Hitachi Vantara Australia a $4.7 million contract to replace ageing HP and Dell hardware with its own solutions.



Running to 27 October 2024, the contract covers the provision of the vendor’s Hitachi Advanced Server products and related support services, with deployment expected to take six to eight months.

The decision to side with Hitachi Vantara came after a competitive sourcing process through the Digital Transformation Agency’s (DTA) ICT Hardware Procurement Panel, a Home Affairs spokesperson said.



The spokesperson claimed Hitachi Vantara offered the best value for money.



The selection of Hitachi Vantara comes more than a year after the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) said in August 2020 that Home Affairs, along with the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources were not giving enough consideration to competition when selecting suppliers from a panel.

In response, both departments agreed to ANAO's findings.

Regardless, this is the latest contract win for Hitachi Vantara, with it scoring a $35 million deal with Services Australia back in July, also to replace legacy hardware.