Data#3 and SecurityHQ partner for MSSP offering

Publicly listed IT services group Data#3 has partnered with global managed security services provider (MSSP) SecurityHQ, enabling it to offer a 24/7 security operations centre (SOC).

The partnership will combine Data#3’s strategic consulting team and security specialists with SecurityHQ’s SOC.

According to Data#3, the partnership will offer customer experience and complete operational transparency, with an "efficient proactive service to help customers to solve their security challenges".

“Protecting data, networks and applications is critical in today’s world," said Data#3 national security practice manager Richard Dornhart. "Not a day goes by that we don’t see a new major incident in the news and this is a significant challenge for our customers.

"However, many IT teams lack the time, resources or knowledge to adequately provision their own security. That’s where we can help. As SecurityHQ’s exclusive Australian partner, we will bolster our capability to meet our customers increasing demand for SOC services."

Established in London 2003 as Si Consult, SecurityHQ was founded to deliver security intelligence and consulting services across the world.

It now has offices in Dubai, India and the United States.

“Data#3 is aligned with SecurityHQ both in terms of business strategy and in terms of the depth of knowledge they bring," said SecurityHQ COO Sanket Khanolkar.

"Not only do they have the technical know-how but, above else, they share the same core values based on complete visibility and integrity. We look forward to developing this partnership and to continue delivering the best possible service to our clients.”

Data#3 recently announced it had broken another annual revenue record, posting 20.3 per cent growth year-on-year during the 2021 financial year to reach $1.96 billion.

The result sees the publicly listed technology solutions provider surge past the previous financial year's result of $1.6 billion in revenue, which in turn was higher than FY19’s $1.4 billion.