NSW govt sets up panel for classified data hosting

For agencies requiring a private or community cloud to host protected-level classified data.

Credit: Supplied

The NSW government’s Department of Customer Services has established a whole-of-government panel for data centre colocation service providers hosting classified information.



Named the Protective Security Policy Framework Zone 3 Colocation Services Panel, the contract covers agencies requiring a private or community cloud to host protected-level classified data and is to run for five years through to 10 November 2026.

Essentially, panel suppliers can deliver colocation services for zone 3 specifications under the Commonwealth’s Protective Security Policy Framework, which is required for hosting protected data.

These specifications include no public access, visitor access on a need to know basis and with a close escort, restricted access for authorised personnel and single factor authentication for access control.

Facilities also need to have either a security alarm system or guard patrols.

Additionally, the panel also extends to legacy self-hosted solutions.

The panel compliments existing government data centre locations, otherwise known as GovDC, and is available to both NSW government agencies and other eligible buyers.

Agencies also need to adhere to the NSW government’s Cloud Policy and GovDC, as well as having an exemption from DCS-2021-1 Cloud Circular.

While the NSW government has established a data centre panel, the federal government is looking to also establish a new contract in the space, with it earlier this month issuing a request for information (RFI) to begin the process of replacing its whole-of-government Data Centres Panel.

That panel, which is due to expire in 2023, covers data centre facilities and associated goods and services.