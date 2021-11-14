Kyndryl weds Microsoft to drive cloud services growth

IBM spin-off Kyndryl has made the first of what likely will be many key strategic cloud partnerships.

Martin Schroeter (Kyndryl) Credit: Kyndryl

Under the agreement the companies will develop new products built on Microsoft Cloud and aimed at facilitating digital transformation, Kyndryl stated. Microsoft has also become Kyndryl’s only Premier Global Alliance Partner.

"As an independent company, we’re investing in our partner ecosystem to support the success of our customers, and we’re focused on expanding our market opportunity across cloud, data, security, and intelligent automation,” said Martin Schroeter, chairman and CEO of Kyndryl.

Microsoft will sell products developed by the two companies through its global enterprise sales force and will develop a Microsoft Cloud training ground for employees called Kyndryl University for Microsoft.

Both parties said they will focus on data modernisation and governance, AI-driven innovations for industries, cyber security and resiliency, and transformation of mission critical workloads to the cloud, with Kyndryl taking the lead with advisory, implementation and managed services for hybrid environments.

“The case for digital transformation has never been more urgent, and more clear," added Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft. “As Kyndryl’s only premiere global alliance partner, with the power of the Microsoft Cloud we will help customers across every industry manage and modernise their business for the era ahead.

"We are looking forward to partnering with Kyndryl to serve our shared customers, building on its expertise and understanding of mission-critical IT systems, as well as the company’s deep relationships with enterprises around the world.”

When IBM spun Kyndryl out earlier this month, company executives said the managed service provider (MSP) will have more freedom to partner with other major tech companies and cloud hyperscalers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google Cloud and others.

In addition, they said the company will invest in its workforce as well as focus on developing services for hot markets such as 5G, edge computing, cloud, and security.

At the time Schroeter set aggressive goals. “As an independent company, we will be flatter, faster, more focused and organised around high-priority customer needs and opportunities,” Schroeter wrote in the company’s Form 10 Registration Statement with the SEC.

“We will also have more freedom to invest in and build on our capabilities to serve an addressable market that we expect to expand to over $500 billion by 2024, which is being driven by an explosion in data, migration to the cloud to manage all the data and analytics, and an urgent and obvious need to make information and technology systems more secure.”

Kyndryl more than 90,000 employees, $19 billion in annual revenue, operations in over 60 countries, and a customer base that includes 75 per cent of the Fortune 100.