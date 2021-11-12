Accenture wins $10M excise system refresh with ATO

GSI tasked with design, build and test services to support the Excise Program of Work.

Accenture has won a $9.9 million contract with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to upgrade its Excise Program of Work system.

The contract, which will refresh the ATO's Excise collections system, will run for exactly one year until October 2022, with a number of extension options on the table.

The ATO told ARN that some legacy excise systems will be decommissioned as part of the project.

An ATO spokesperson said in a statement: "This is needed to enable the ATO to provide a consistent experience and continue to enhance the tailored service and relationships our clients value and enable clients to interact electronically with the ATO for their Excise obligations."

Accenture was selected as it represented the best value for money, the spokesperson added.

The ATO recently issued a request for information (RFI) in order to modernise its systems across six areas.

The federal department is looking for partner feedback on end-user technology, centralised computing and enterprise service management centre, alongside unified communications, monitoring and technical helpdesk.

Last year, department also granted IBM a fresh three-year contract worth $107 million for the ongoing development and support of the federal government’s Standard Business Reporting platform.