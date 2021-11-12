Global Storage vaults ahead with VMware DRaaS certification

One of only six partners with this certification across Asia Pacific.

Gavin Hoffmann (Global Storage). Credit: Global Storage

Melbourne-based services provider Global Storage has taken the mantle as the first Australian partner to have achieved the VMware Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) certification.

It is claimed the company is one of only six partners with the certification across Asia Pacific.

Global Storage director of sales and marketing Gavin Hoffmann said the recognition from VMware highlighted his firm's commitment to providing disaster recovery services.



Global Storage, which was formed in 1997, also has offices in Sydney and Brisbane, along with a satellite office in the US, and achieved ISO 27001 certification this year.

The new DRaaS certification allows Global Storage to provide services enabling clients to replicate their data and virtual infrastructure to Global Storage cloud environments.

The DRaaS model aims to eliminate costly capital expenses and free IT from spending valuable time on lengthy planning, acquisition, deployment and management cycles or business continuity.

"We are excited with Global Storage's introduction of VMware DRaaS solution to the new markets served by our partner of many years,” VMware director of product marketing Guy Bartram said.

“The combination of our solution and Global Storage's market deep knowledge and services offer reliable customer solutions and dependable local services backed by local expertise.”

During VMworld 2021, VMware revealed it was ramping up its multi-cloud and subscription play through a raft of new partner solutions.

