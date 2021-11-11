Leader signs distie deal with Dropbox

Credit: Leader

Adelaide-based IT distributor Leader has signed a deal with Dropbox, adding its collaboration and e-signature solutions to its portfolio.

The deal covers the whole Dropbox suite of solutions, as well as those of its subsidiary HelloSign, featuring content storage and organisation, file sharing and collaboration and secure document automation offerings.

“Leader is thrilled to partner with Dropbox to offer our channel partners a comprehensive cloud collaboration platform and e-signature solution that is scalable for our partners and their customers’ businesses,” said Hanh Tran, Leader cloud sales manager.

“We’re looking forward to working with Dropbox to deliver value to our partner community through joint marketing, training and support offerings and help our resellers grow their business.”

Pia Broadly, recently appointed head of sales for Asia Pacific at the file sharing service vendor, said that it was “the perfect time to bring on a specialist like Leader” to service small and micro businesses in Australia.

“Since launching the Dropbox Partner Network in 2015, Dropbox partners have played a crucial role in enabling better ways of working for businesses across Australia. The future of work is now a reality and we see huge opportunities for Dropbox to help businesses thrive in this new world,” she said.

Additionally, Broadley said to ARN previously that signing up with the distributor will help it fill a niche it was not already covering.

"Leader are coming in at a time to address that part of the market which we haven't previously through the channel, and we think there's a really good opportunity with the right partner to take us into that environment," she added.



Dropbox and HelloSign products are available now to Leader partners via the distributor’s cloud portal.

This marks Leader’s seventh distie deal in eight months, previously signing up Poly in October, Avira and Ezviz in August, PatchBox and BitTitan in May, as well as Acronis in March.