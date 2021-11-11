MSP COSOL acquires IBM partner Clarita Solutions

Scott McGowan (COSOL) and Annette Henry (Clarita Solutions) Credit: COSOL

Brisbane managed service provider COSOL Group has acquired fellow Queensland IT channel player Clarita Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

The merger will boost COSOL's enterprise asset management (EAM) operations, while also giving it access to Clarita's reseller partnership with EZMaxMobile – a suite of mobile applications for IBM Maximo.

COSOL will now be able to expand its support services and capabilities across additional EAM platforms, including IBM and SAP.

The deal will also open up new distribution channels for COSOL's existing enterprise data asset managed solutions such as RPConnect through cross selling opportunities.

Headquartered in Brisbane and an IBM gold partner, Clarita also has vendor partnerships with RedEye, DBM Vircon, Interpro Solutions and Projetech. It also recently expanded its operations into New Zealand.

"I’m delighted Clarita has the opportunity to become part of the COSOL Group," said Clarita CEO Annette Henry. "Joining forces will deliver substantial benefits for our clients, as we create seamless enterprise solutions to unlock new and exciting opportunities across the asset information ecosystem.

"Together our organisations provide a compelling offering to support mission critical business decision making and improved operations for asset intensive organisations.”

COSOL, meanwhile, describes itself as the largest Hitachi ABB Ellipse enterprise software managed service provider (MSP) in Asia Pacific and North America.

In addition, it also has vendor relationships with SAP, IFS, Microsoft, IBM and with system integrators such as Accenture, DXC, Deloitte and EY.

Read more: Holocentric picks up COSOL as reseller partner

COSOL Group CEO Scott McGowan said the deal "delivers a natural extension to COSOL’s digital and data solutions".

“COSOL and Clarita share a common goal to drive efficiencies and deliver quantifiable business improvements for asset intensive organisations for whom return on invested capital and maximising the operation and exploitation of their current investments is of paramount importance,” he added.