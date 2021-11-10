Federal Court finds GetSwift made misleading statements

ASIC is now turning its attention to disqualifying the directors

Joel Macdonald and Bane Hunter (GetSwift) Credit: Supplied

The Federal Court has found that technology and services company GetSwift made misleading statements and breached its continuous exposure obligations in statements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) between February and December 2017.

The Court also found that GetSwift directors Bane Hunter and Joel Macdonald failed to meet their obligations as directors due to their involvement in the announcements and that they were both knowingly concerned in multiple continuous disclosure breaches made by GetSwift.

Former GetSwift director Brett Eagle was also found by the Court to have been knowingly concerned in a more limited number of continuous disclosure breaches made by GetSwift.

Justice Michael Lee said that evidence before him revealed “what might be described as a public-relations-driven approach to corporate disclosure on behalf of those wielding power within the company, motivated by a desire to make regular announcements of successful entry into agreements with a number of national and multinational enterprise clients.”

GetSwift made a series of announcements with enterprise clients such as Amazon, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) and Yum Brands related to the organisations using its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

However, these clients were only trialling, or contemplating a trial of, the GetSwift platform and the agreements were not actually ongoing or revenue generating.

According to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Court found that these announcements were misleading and, that by failing to notify the market of material information regarding the agreements, GetSwift breached its continuous disclosure obligations.

During this period, GetSwift’s share price rose almost 800 per cent, it raised $100 million in capital from institutional investors, including $75 million in December 2017 when the company’s share price was close to its peak.

ASIC is now seeking pecuniary penalty orders against GetSwift, Hunter, Macdonald and Eagle, along with orders to disqualify the three from managing corporations.

In July, a class action against the company was settled for an unknown figure.

