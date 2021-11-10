Data#3, Optus and Outcomex shine at Cisco global awards 2021

Data#3 scoops A/NZ partner of the year alongside the global prize for software.

Oliver Tuszik (Cisco) Credit: Cisco

Cisco has recognised Australian partners during its annual global partner summit with Data#3 taking centre stage.

The homegrown channel player scored the title of Partner of the Year for Australia and New Zealand as well as the excellence award in security. It was also named as Cisco's Global Partner of the Year in the software category.

Also taking home a trophy for Australia was Optus Enterprise, which was named Managed Services Provider of the Year globally.

For the second year running, Outcomex won the Cisco Partner Innovation Challenge both for Asia Pacific and also globally, winning a total of US$250,000.

Both wins were achieved for Outcomex's internet of things (IoT) transport deck solution, which monitors points of interest, including vehicle and pedestrian flow, in a transportation network.

“It gives me great pleasure to recognise Cisco partners who continue to demonstrate superior performance and drive value for our customers," said Oliver Tuszik, senior vice president of Cisco's global partner organisation.

"They are leading and innovating with us to help enterprises solve complex problems. It’s a privilege to present the Australian partners in recognition of its outstanding achievement in helping customers respond to their business challenges.”