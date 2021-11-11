Tata Consultancy Services expands Woolworths partnership with DevOps

Will also put its cognitive automation software ignio into use.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its 20-year strategic partnership with Woolworths Group to provide IT and digital services while establishing DevOps teams.

Over the years, TCS has been involved in several transformation initiatives across the retail value chain, including an SAP implementation and rollout, range and space optimisation, supply chain programs, store transformations and digital initiatives.

The expanded partnership will see TCS leveraging its global scale and investments to drive cloud adoption, the evolution of data platforms to support deeper business analytics and insights, cyber security efforts and other key digital initiatives in Woolworths’ growth and transformation agenda.

“We believe our contextual knowledge, digital capabilities and investments in research and innovation position us well to help Woolworths realise its transformation objectives,” TCS A/NZ retail cluster business leader Ganesa Subramanian Vaikuntam said.

Additionally, TCS will embed agile/DevOps into the ways of working and establish mature DevOps practices and tool chains across multiple systems.

It also aims to drive enhanced operational resilience through enhanced usage of its cognitive automation software called ignio, along with other automation tools and establishment of a reliability services team.

“As we continue to reimagine our customer and team member experience and embark on the next era of growth, TCS continues to be a strategic partner in helping Woolworths in its growth and transformation agenda,” Woolworths Group CIO John Hunt said.