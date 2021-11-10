RBA seeks integrator for infrastructure refresh

Credit: Supplied

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has released a tender request for a systems integrator (SI) to replace soon-to-be obsolete banking services technology infrastructure components.



According to the request for proposal (RFP), the new platform is expected to use software containers and appropriate practices to support “modern and efficient software application management”.

“Ultimately, the aim is to improve the resilience of the Bank’s core banking services, simplify architecture where possible, improve scalability and reduce maintenance and operational overhead in a cost effective way over the lifetime of the goods and services provided,” tender documents noted.

In addition to the infrastructure refresh, the RBA is also looking for application and service uplift, database migration and integrated service migration solutions.

By bringing in the new infrastructure, the bank hopes to address issues with its systems in addition to age, such as its maintenance practices, which are complex and expensive, lacking automation and cannot support zero down time.

The RBA's systems also use a virtual machine-based technology stack that it claims is not easy to scale, complex network components that are required to maintain high availability and does not have smart and sufficient monitoring solutions, like auto fault talent capabilities and proactive health check of services.

The RFP is open until 1 December, with the contract to start in March 2022.

Back in May, the RBA sought out partners to migrate its service management system onto a software-as-a-service cloud platform that could integrate with its Microsoft Azure Active Directory and support 1,600 end-users.