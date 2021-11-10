ASG bolsters public sector play with Pragma Partners acquisition

Dean Langenbach (ASG Group) Credit: ASG Group

ASG Group has bolstered its public sector play with the acquisition of Canberra-based design and service transformation consultancy Pragma Partners.

ASG CEO Dean Lagenbach claims that the consultancy's acquisition will be a “significant addition” to the company's portfolio.

“This acquisition will help boost our already strong public sector client base in Canberra, which will benefit from ASG Group’s global reach and technical expertise,” he said.

Under the terms of the deal, the value of which remains undisclosed, Pragma will retain its brand name and workforce, including its CEO and managing director, Jay Wilton.

“We are excited to be working with the ASG Group, as it will dramatically increase our presence nationally and allows us to work with a wider range of clients,” Wilton said.

“Pragma is a design-led, service transformation business. We approach every problem with an open mind, seeking to utilise our research, design and technical delivery capabilities and resources to reach the most effective solution for our clients.

“This approach will not change and we will continue to focus on understanding our clients’ needs...designing clear, implementable and user-focused technologies and services for them.”

This is the latest announcement in what has been a busy second half of 2021 for ASG, a subsidiary of Japanese-based consulting and IT solutions group Nomura Research Institute (NRI).



The IT services group nabbed a $15 million contract with Western Australian government-owned gas and energy provider Synergy last month and a $5 million contract to overhaul the system of the federal government’s Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources’ National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) in June.

Meanwhile, it also scored contracts on collaborative projects to divert the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for Main Roads Western Australia to the cloud alongside WithPrecision in September, as well partnering with Kinetic IT for a $500 million IT contract with the WA Department of Education in June.