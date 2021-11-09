Atturra lifts Lion to the cloud with iPaaS upgrade

Jason Frost Credit: Supplied

Atturra has updated alcohol company Lion’s systems with a new integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solution following its previous platform reaching end of life.



Following a long-term partnership, Atturra’s Data and Integrations arm, which was formerly known as Anatas, and Lion worked together to upgrade it from its on-premises legacy 9.5 version of Software AG’s webMethods product to 10.5, which was implemented in Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centres in the middle of 2021.

The Australian technology consulting and services business formerly known as FTS Group said the modernisation project included disaster recovery solutions, which it claims can return Lion's systems to normal within hours.

Additionally, Atturra also separated Lion’s adult beverages business from its recently sold dairy and drinks business.

“Lion has been a long-time client of Atturra and this was an exciting project with clear short and longer term technology and financial benefits,” said Jason Frost, executive general manager at Atturra Data and Integrations.

“The webMethods modernisation along with the scalable APIs Atturra built has made it possible for Lion IT team to manage increasingly sophisticated environments and improve partner delight while saving the on-premises maintenance costs.”

As a result, Atturra claimed the modernisation has streamlined Lion’s order processing capability to support deliveries within short order cycles — something it alleges is expected by the beverage company’s customers.

This, it claims, is important as customers now expect large volumes of supply within days on a recurring basis.

“Partnering with Atturra not only made this business-critical transformation possible, but ensured the road to the cloud was hassle-free for Lion and all our partners,” said Ram Kalyanasundaram, director of information technology - application services and service management at Lion.

“They’ve built a foundation on which we can easily expand as operational requirements change and demand continues to increase. This was a successful engagement.”