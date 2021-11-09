Vocus and Zoom partner for cloud calling solution

Credit: Dreamstime

Telecommunications provider Vocus has teamed up with unified communications platform vendor Zoom to launch a cloud-based calling solution in Australia.

Named Vocus Calling for Zoom Phone, the solution comes off the back of the rise of remote working, digitisation and the use of cloud platforms and applications.

The solution, targeted at enterprises and governments, allows employees to keep collaboration activities on one platform and maximises the Zoom Unified Communication suite by adding calling functionality.

The launch marks another step in Vocus’ ongoing reseller partnership with Zoom, having become one of its first local partners to resell its complete collaboration platform including Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Webinars and Zoom Rooms.

“We’re excited to expand our Vocus offerings and now offer customers Vocus Calling for Zoom Phone as we know from our first-hand experience, how intuitive, reliable and easy to use it is,” Vocus chief executive of enterprise and government Andrew Wildblood said.

“It’s a solution for which we know there is strong demand in enterprise and government. Based on the experience of the first customers we have welcomed on board, we’re already seeing it deliver tremendous value,” he said.

Zoom head of Australia and New Zealand Michael Chetner said teaming up with Vocus on Zoom Phone added strong network expertise and an end-to-end solution focus for customers.



“In our collaboration with Vocus, we know customers get a great experience with Zoom from Vocus solutions," he said. "Vocus is an expert team and together, we look forward to Zoom Phone becoming a powerful addition to customers’ collaboration suite."

Vocus first partnered with Zoom in March 2020, ahead of the country’s COVID-19 lockdown. Nine months later,the telco struck a five-year multi-million dollar deal with Heritage Bank for a fibre network connection, which included Zoom collaboration services.



