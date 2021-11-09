Nextgen signs Quest Software and One Identity in A/NZ

The companies’ partnership with Nextgen is anticipated to help further accelerate their growth in the A/NZ market.

Gavin Lawless (Nextgen) Credit: IDG

Nextgen Group has inked a deal to distribute solutions by Quest Software and its subsidiary One Identity in Australia and New Zealand, with the move expected to further grow the presence of Quest’s offering in the local market and drive growth through partners.



It is claimed that the Australian headquartered distributor has been brought on as the sole distributor possessing the rights to sell the vendors' offerings on both sides of the Tasman.



Based in California, Quest Software is a global systems management and security software provider. Its One Identity business specialises in software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based identity governance and administration (IGA) and privileged access management (PAM) solutions.



Earlier this year, it was revealed that One Identity had acquired OneLogin, an IAM (identity and access management) provider, in a bid to offer its customers an end-to-end suite of security applications that offer identity correlation, secured access to critical assets and real-time visibility into suspicious login activity.



According to Chris Wood, Quest Software and One Identity Asia Pacific and Japan regional vice president, the companies’ partnership with Nextgen is anticipated to help further accelerate their growth in the A/NZ market, while providing additional value for their partners and customers.



“Quest and One Identity partners can expect transformational models of engagement, incorporating Nextgen Group’s value-added services, that will help them grow, scale and differentiate in market,” Wood said.

For Nextgen, Quest’s offerings are complementary to the rest of the distributor’s portfolio of solutions, which has seen a surge in the cyber security arena as the company continues to build out its cyber business.

In October, the company further ramped up its cyber security arsenal thanks to a new distribution agreement with cloud workload and endpoint security company CrowdStrike.



That deal, which also covers Australia and New Zealand, was said at the time to be Nextgen’s biggest cyber security vendor for the region.

Now, Nextgen claims that Quest Software and One Identity represent an opportunity for the distributor to continue growing its enterprise applications, cyber security, data management and infrastructure business more broadly.

“Quest fits really nicely with our digital enterprise ‘go-to-market' where we help streamline IT operations, take control of data, empower better business insights, control network infrastructure, manage identity access and harden cyber security,” said Nextgen COO Gavin Lawless.



“Data is expanding at an alarming rate. As it does, so do the challenges to efficiently manage, secure, provision and recover that data, and the Quest solutions provide our partners with the tools and products to support their customers in this complex environment,” he added.

In March this year, fellow distributor Dicker Data revealed it had signed an agreement with Quest Software – an existing vendor for the company – to bring its One Identity solutions to the Australian channel.

