Former Cap Coast Telecoms director pleads guilty to money laundering

Follows the handing down of two jail terms for the advisors involved in the matter.

Credit: Supplied

Cap Coast Telecoms’ former director, Richard Ludwig, has pleaded guilty to intentionally dealing with the proceeds of crime and 10 counts of breaching director duties after being charged with money laundering in March 2019.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), when Ludwig approached advisors Stephen O’Neill and John Narramore of pre-insolvency firm SME’s R Us for advice on a dispute with a creditor.

At the time, Ludwig was one of the directors of five Queensland Leading Edge Telecoms stores which were then part of the Cap Coast Telecoms group.

According to a statement by ASIC, Narramore and O’Neill proposed an asset protection strategy involving the issue of fake invoices for companies under their control to the telco retailer for services that were not provided.

From October 2014 to January 2015, Ludwig paid those invoices by illegally transferring $743,050 from Cap Coast Telecoms to the companies held by Narramore and O’Neill so creditors did not have access to the funds.

These funds were then transferred to Ludwig or his associates. Afterwards, Cap Coast Telecoms was wound up, owing creditors $2,955,128.

Around the same time in January 2015, a report from The Morning Bulletin claimed Cap Coast Stores were closed over a weekend with employees being told through a text message to not go to work on Monday.

Ludwig pleaded guilty on 1 November before the District Court of Queensland, with his sentencing scheduled for 2 December.

Both of the advisors pleaded guilty to their involvement in the crime and have since received jail sentences, with Narramore sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison in November 2019 and O’Neill sentenced to five years in March 2020.