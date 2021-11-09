Fujifilm Business Innovation shifts Aussie leadership from Takayuki Togo to Takashi Otani

Takashi Otani (Fujifilm Business Innovation) Credit: Takashi Otani

Newly-rebranded Fujifilm Business Innovation has reshuffled its Australia leadership, handing the reins over to Takashi Otani.

Otani will replace Takayuki Togo, who first took over the company then-known as Fuji Xerox in 2018 and now holds the dual role of corporate vice president overseeing Oceania operations and managing director of Fujifilm CSG.

Otani will now move to Australia from his Tokyo-based role as corporate vice president in the Fujifilm Business Innovation’s graphic communication unit.

Prior to this, Otani was president of Fuji Xerox Korea from 2018 to 2021. He has also served as senior manager of Fujifilm’s graphic system division and senior manager of human resources, as well as other leading roles in Japan, China and the US.

“Our Australian operation is making significant and continuous improvements to the way we serve our customers and partners," Otani said.

"We’re investing strategically to ensure we deliver exceptional customer experiences, access to leading products and services through the best partners and that we continue to deliver new innovative solutions that never stop delivering value. I am looking forward to relocating to Australia soon and meeting everyone.”

Meanwhile, Togo will remain with the company, but take on a new role leading growth of the business into Europe and the Americas.

"Although I am sad to leave Australia, I am excited to take on the new opportunities ahead," he said. "The accomplishments of Fujifilm Business Innovation Australia since I joined in 2018 are a testament to the team that supported me in my time here which included transitioning to our new brand in 2021 to the acquisition and integration of the CSG and CodeBlue businesses and much more.”

This time last year, Fuji Xerox finally confirmed its rebrand to Fujifilm Business Innovation following the end of its partnership with Xerox in April 2021.

Back in January 2020, the printing giant announced its decision to end its technology agreement with US-based Xerox on its expiry on 31 March 2021.

In the intervening period, the then-known Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific completed a A$140 million scheme of arrangement to buy Melbourne-based print services company CSG.

The deal, which included Kiwi CSG IT services company CodeBlue, allowed Fuji Xerox to delve deeper into providing a more robust IT and print services arm, alongside its other areas of cloud, artificial intelligence and the internet of things.