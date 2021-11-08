Leading Edge DC opens Tamworth data centre

Follows the February launch of its Newcastle data centre.

Chris Thorpe (Leading Edge Data Centres) Credit: Leading Edge Data Centres

Leading Edge Data Centres has opened its latest facility in Tamworth as part of its regional Australia data centre roll out.



The Tier III data centre is set to offer the regional area reduced network latency, an increase in internet speed and a lowered dependency on Sydney data centres, Leading Edge DC claimed.

It also utilises technology from Schneider Electric, which follows the vendor’s partnership with Leading Edge DC to deliver prefabricated data centre modules for the data centre operator’s first six sites, which was first announced in May 2020.

“The facility will provide local companies with a greater choice of data management options,” said Tamworth region Mayor Col Murray.

“The region will reap the rewards of this advanced digital infrastructure. It’s good to see a future-focused business like this now have a presence in our region.”

Chris Thorpe, CEO of Leading Edge DC, heralded the opening of the facility as a “momentous milestone” for the data centre provider.

“Tamworth represents true regional Australia in every sense,and we’re delighted to support the community with enhanced digital resilience and connectivity in the phase of regional recovery,” he said.

“Tamworth is unfortunately subject to a range of harsh natural conditions, including extreme weather and hilly terrain. Therefore, businesses and organisations are often challenged by unstable power supply and insecure data storage and those are among many of the pain points we’re addressing with the new data centre.”

Leading Edge DC’s data centre roll-out started in Newcastle, NSW, with its construction lasting from August 2020 to February 2021.

That particular data centre integrated technology from Cisco and Megaport, as well as Schneider Electric.

It now has 26 regional data centres planned, with future locations including Dubbo, Albury, Wagga, Coffs Harbour and Bathurst in NSW and Shepparton, Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong, Traralgon, Horsham and Mildura in Victoria.