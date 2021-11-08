Anchor looks to 'advance’ MSP model with AWS cloud engineering launch

Josh Chiswell (Anchor) Credit: Anchor

Anchor has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch a new engineering capability model.

The Sydney-based managed cloud and engineering services provider said it intends to "challenge and advance the managed services provider (MSP) model" and "how cloud services are consumed in Australia".

Named Agile Cloud Engineering (ACE), the solution coffers an an on-demand engineering capabilities model using credits as opposed to the traditional model of paying a certain fee or "an arbitrary pricing for services," Anchor claimed.

"Anchor’s ACE model is based on what customers want to achieve, with support costs scaling down and a menu of services customers can purchase from," the provider said in a statement. "This is an outcome-based approach instead."

Anchor also claimed the solution offers price transparency and a "significant reduction of management fees".

Through the launch, the provider said it aims to become Australia’s first engineering services provider (ESP) and plans to move all of its managed services customers to its ACE solution within the next 12 months.

The solution will first be offered in collaboration with AWS with more partners to be announced in the near future, Anchor added.

“We’re aiming to minimise what companies spend on management fees when buying from managed service providers," said Josh Chiswell, director of architecture and professional services for Anchor.

"What we hear from customers is that they need help in creating business value through technology, and that comes through engineering services and justifiable investment.”

The provider first revealed its cloud hosting products and services on AWS as far back as 2015, at which point it began selling its agile development methodologies for customers to outsource DevOps management of their AWS infrastructure.

By 2017, Anchor was acquired by Hostopia Australia, a cloud services and hosting provider that is owned by US-based services provider Deluxe Corporation.

Hostopia, which launched in Australia in 2017 through the acquisition of j2 Global, recently ramped up with local presence by signing a long-term deal worth “tens of millions of dollars” with Equinix to move its data centres over to those owned by the global colocation data centre operator.

This year, it also announced plans to double down on its AWS partnership as it moves into professional services.