Dropbox recruits former Tech Data exec Pia Broadley as APAC sales lead

Pia Broadley (Dropbox) Credit: Dropbox

File sharing service specialist Dropbox has appointed Pia Broadley, former Tech Data Australia and New Zealand director of vendor alliances and cloud, as its new Asia Pacific (APAC) head of sales.

Broadley has amassed more than 20 years experience in the IT industry, most recently spending almost four years at global distributor Tech Data.

She has also done time at Insight and Express Data, which was bought by fellow distributor Dicker Data in 2014.

In her newly created role at Dropbox, Broadley will be working with the vendor's partner network, enhancing its channel strategy and reach in the market. Within the APAC region, Dropbox has about 140 channel partners on its books.

Broadley said her industry expertise has provided a wide understanding of what works in the relationship between customer, reseller, distributor and vendor.

“The potential around the channel is the greatest area of growth opportunity for us as they play a vital role in bringing Dropbox’s technology into the market,” she said.

“The channel is the trusted advisor for customers and we’re bringing them on the journey together to ensure that we’re able get the right solution, deploy it and provide ongoing support, which is fundamental.”

Broadley said she will be delving into the Dropbox partner program, looking at what’s adding value, and at areas that need to be strengthened across the region.

“I’ve already identified a couple of areas where I think we can get better alignment with our partners and support them in a way that is more aligned with their needs and making sure we’re delivering everything needed to be successful,” she said.

Broadley highlighted three key aspects of what makes a vendor relationship work best: best-of-breed technology, ease-of-business and profitability.

“I want to see Dropbox really aligned with its channel partners and both businesses are growing and prospering as a result,” she added.

Recently Dropbox revealed its third quarter revenue for the period ending 30 September, showing a 12.9 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to US$550.2 million.

“Q3 was another solid quarter with record free cash flow, strong revenue growth and great progress against our strategic objectives as we focus on delivering more value to our customers and shareholders,” Dropbox co-founder and CEO Drew Houston said.

“We shipped several new product experiences to help our customers with today’s challenges of distributed and remote work, and I’m confident in our future as we work toward our vision of building one organised place for content and all the workflows around it.”

In March, Dropbox acquired document management firm DocSend for US$165 million. DocSend provides document management, sharing and analytics.