Channel automation vendor lands in A/NZ

British company Stock in the Channel offers tools for locating, pricing, buying and selling IT products.

Stock in the Channel, a business to business (B2B) platform that claims to automate the IT product purchasing process, has launched in Australia and New Zealand.



Founded in 2009 in London and operating across Europe and North America, the platform offers automation tools for locating, pricing, buying and selling IT products, claiming to remove the manual work of moving data between systems.

This includes solutions that can automate quoting, ordering and CSP billing processes as well as the ability to update pricing information in real-time, with distributors such as Dicker Data, Ingram Micro, Tech Data, among others, already on the platform.

“All of the major IT distributors in Australia and New Zealand are available on Stock in the Channel and as a result we are confident in the value we can bring to the IT channel in the region,” said Tony Meyers, director of Stock in the Channel.

Meanwhile, resellers are able to sell and dropship "millions of products, with their margin added on top, directly to their customers", the platform said.



Stock in the Channel can also integrate with resellers' customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, including Xero, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce.

“Buyers now expect a portal through which they can source the IT products they need. Our modern selling platform is specifically designed for IT resellers and enables them to smoothly move their sales processes online, providing the best possible buying experiences for their customers,” added Paul Meyers, director of Stock in the Channel.

