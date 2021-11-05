DTA seeks partner input on new data centre procurement panel

Credit: Dreamstime

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has issued a request for information (RFI) to begin the process of replacing its whole-of-government Data Centres Panel.

The panel, which is due to expire in 2023, covers data centre facilities and associated goods and services.

The feedback would encompass requirements for setting up a new panel, the DTA said in a tender notice.



"The proposed data centre requirements extend the scope of the current arrangement, and gives industry the opportunity to offer newer technologies and additional products not currently available under the Data Centres Facilities Panel 2," the federal government agency added.

The RFI closes Friday 17 December 2021.

The data centre panel was one of eight federal government panels to be handed over to the DTA in 2017 as a way of coordinating procurement between them and the Department of Finance.

Two years later, the federal government announced its whole of government hosting strategy covering data centre facilities, infrastructure and data transmission.



At the time, the strategy was designed to address "risks to data sovereignty, data centre ownership and the supply chain" and bring out a raft of new certifications for panelists.