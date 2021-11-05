AirTrunk earmarks third Sydney data centre

Will have capacity of 320 MW.

AirTrunk is to build a third data centre in Sydney, more than doubling its total capacity for the entire city.

The hyperscale data centre provider's third data centre will join its SYD1 campus in Western Sydney giving the site a capacity of 450 megawatts and a total of 560MW for Sydney as a whole.

SYD3 will include nine phases set across 8.3 hectares and will be powered by a 132KV onsite substation, with AirTunk claiming it will use 80 per cent less water than a traditional data centre.

“It’s an exciting day as we circle back to Western Sydney where it all began for AirTrunk when we launched our flagship SYD1 data centre in late 2017," AirTrunk founder and CEO Robin Khuda said.

"With SYD1 nearing full capacity, SYD3’s location less than one kilometre away, will help our major technology customers scale with ease and creates synergies and efficiencies between the connected campuses.”

SYD3 brings AirTrunk’s Asia-Pacific platform to a total of seven hyperscale data centres, including four in Australia.

AirTrunk first opened its two Australian data centres in 2017, launching its first in Sydney with a $400 million from investment bank Goldman Sachs and one in Melbourne.

A year later, it completed an $850 million financing process to fund a "major expansion" of its Sydney and Melbourne data centres, as well as across Asia Pacific.

This year, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) closed an acquisition deal for an 88 per cent stake in AirTrunk.

According to MIRA, the deal saw AirTrunk effectively valued at more than $3 billion with the consortium claiming it planned to further expand the operator's APAC footprint.

As of today, AirTrunk has facilities in Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo