Tech Data inks regional partnership with Cybereason

Credit: Dreamstime

Tech Data has struck a partnership with Cybereason that will see it provide joint customers throughout Asia Pacific with a managed detection and response (MDR) offering from the Cybereason Defence Platform.



Based in Boston, United States, Cybereason bills itself as a leader in operation-centric attack protection. The cyber security vendor’s so-called Cybereason Defence Platform combines endpoint detection and response (EDR) and endpoint protection platform (EPP) capabilities, along with other services such as next-gen anti-virus and proactive threat hunting.



The partnership sees Tech Data – which is now a TD SYNNEX company following its US$7.2 billion merger with fellow distributor Synnex – bolster its complementary cyber security services in the local region.



“With cyber security at the heart of today's digital enterprises, the addition of Cybereason's suite of security solutions and services is the perfect complement to Tech Data's expanding portfolio of products and service offerings,” said Sundaresan Kanappan, Tech Data Asia Pacific and Japan vice president of next generation technologies.

For Eric Nagel, Cybereason Asia Pacific general manager, it is hoped that partnering with Tech Data will enable the vendor to expand its business across the Asia Pacific region.

The vendor has already been making inroads in the region, signing a software distribution agreement with Sysware in September amid plans to expand cyber security market reach via the Indonesian channel.

Terms of that agreement saw the Jakarta-based distributor gain access to the vendor’s managed detection and response solution with the aim of delivering endpoint detection and response, anti-virus, anti-ransomware and file-less malware protection offerings to enterprise customers through its partner ecosystem.

“This provides Cybereason with the opportunity to deliver cyber security capabilities through the Sysware presence in Indonesia,” said Derrick Ng, director of Channel and Alliances across Asia Pacific at Cybereason, at the time.

Cybereason revealed earlier this year that its researchers had identified hacking groups with ties to China as being behind a series of cyber activity in the ASEAN region.



The findings came after the Cybereason Nocturnus and Incident Response teams proactively hunted for various threat actors trying to leverage similar techniques to those used in the Hafnium attacks targeting Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities earlier this year.

In the beginning of 2021, the Cybereason Nocturnus Team investigated clusters of intrusions detected targeting the telecommunications industry across Southeast Asia.

During its investigation, the company claimed, three clusters of activity were identified and showed significant connections to known threat actors, all suspected to be operating on behalf of Chinese state interests.

