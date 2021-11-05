Telstra renews Defence contract in $1B deal

Andrew Penn (Telstra) Credit: Telstra

Telstra has renewed its agreement with the Department of Defence for critical network and telecommunications services delivery in a new deal worth over $1 billion.



The five-year contract, which has extension options up to three additional years, will see Telstra continuing to provide technology and telco solutions for the Department.

This includes a dedicated Wi-Fi 6 rollout program, implementation of Telstra's 5G network for Defence personnel and the introduction of SDWAN and SDN capabilities to Defence.

According to the telco, the deal is the largest customer contract signed by its Enterprise subsidiary and follows a six-year contract between Telstra and the Department signed in 2013 worth $1.1 billion.

“We are very pleased to extend and deepen our partnership with the Department of Defence and use our unique sovereign capabilities, decades of experience and cutting-edge technology to co-design solutions for today and into the future,” said Telstra CEO Andrew Penn in a statement released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

“Telstra is committed to working with the Australian government to ensure a thriving and safe digital economy and society, including ensuring the Department of Defence and Australian Defence Force have access to world-leading technology.

“After successfully delivering an enormous program of work under our previous contract with the Department, we are excited by the opportunity to take our collaboration even further.”

The agreement is also expected to create opportunities for small- to medium-sized enterprises and Indigenous companies, the telco claimed.

This, it continued, builds on its collaborative work with over 30 suppliers to deliver roughly $50 million of technology and services per year.