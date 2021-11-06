The emerging IT trends for partners to capitalise on

Direct ICT investments are expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 16.5 per cent from 2022 to 2024.

Partners are set to thrive in the short term as more than half of all ICT investments by organisations, at 55 per cent, are anticipated to be used for digital transformation projects by 2024.



According to analyst firm IDC, direct ICT investments by organisations around the world are expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5 per cent from 2022 to 2024 — up from 2021-2023’s 15.4 per cent.

Shawn Fitzgerald, research director for Worldwide Digital Transformation Strategies at IDC, claimed that, for the first time ever, the majority of enterprise organisations (53 per cent) are set to embrace an enterprise-wide digital transformation strategy — 42 per cent higher than in 2019.

These strategies provide a perfect opportunity for channel players to swoop in and support organisations through their digital transformation journeys.

For example, IDC claimed that 90 per cent of organisations are to prioritise investing in digital tools for bringing in digital experiences to physical spaces by 2023.

At the same time, 60 per cent of organisations are expected to take up an enterprise- and ecosystem-wide approach to automation by 2025 in the form of model-based enterprise concepts, centre of excellences as well as low- and no-code platforms.

Digital resiliency is also expected to be a big theme in the next few years, with 55 per cent of organisations predicted to expand these strategies by 2022, while 54 per cent of CIOs will drive digital transformation initiatives by 2026.

The combination of low- and no-code tools with the utilisation of data is also expected to contribute to digital resiliency, the firm claimed, allowing for the majority of employees at 60 per cent of enterprises to lead transformation and take on digital resiliency by 2024.

This is then expected to amount in significant benefits for companies, with one out of every two expected to generate more than 40 per cent of their revenues from digital products and services by 2023, the analyst firm noted.

That same year is also expected to see companies largely embracing decarbonisation strategies, with less than 10 per cent claiming they are incapable of reducing their carbon emissions.

Additionally, companies that take up a “digital dream team” by further investing into technology are anticipated to have faster rates of innovations, higher market share gains and greater operational efficiencies compared to their rivals by 2025, the analyst firm added.

Another IT spending area set for growth which partners should keep a close eye on in the very short-term is enterprise software, as fellow analyst firm Gartner recently claimed it is likely to have the highest growth out of all IT spending segments in 2022.



