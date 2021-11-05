Aussie ICT job listings rise amid overall surge

Developers and programmers are the ICT sector's most in-demand roles.

Credit: ID 35847511 © Zimmytws | Dreamstime

The Australian ICT sector's rate of job advertising growth increased during October, rising by 3.3 per cent month-on-month.



This is according to the latest monthly Employment Dashboard report from job advertisement website SEEK, which was up from September’s increase of one per cent .

In October, the ICT industry saw the strongest demand for developers and programmers, SEEK claimed, with 2,903 listings. This was followed by software engineers, business and systems analysts, help desk and IT support, as well as program and project management positions.

The ICT industry’s continued growth in job listings comes as overall job ads for the nation shot up by 10 per cent month-on-month, up from September’s increase of 6 per cent.

This was also up by 63.2 per cent compared to this time last year, as well as an increase of 44 per cent compared to September 2019.

In fact, SEEK Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks claimed the site had more job ads overall than ever before.

“This was due in large part to restrictions easing in our two most populated states, New South Wales and Victoria, and businesses embraced this welcome news by preparing for the summer holiday period,” she said.

“Hospitality and tourism roles have skyrocketed by 35.5 per cent nationally, mainly driven by job ads in Victoria and New South Wales.

“Having a record number of jobs posted on [SEEK] contributes to a drop in the number of job applications per ad, which fell by 5.4 per cent month-on-month and 44.2 per cent lower when comparing to the same period two years earlier,” she added.