Financial industry partners set to gain through Microsoft cloud services

Forms part of the vendor's suite of industry cloud solutions.

Microsoft partners are set to tap into a raft of new opportunities as its Cloud for Financial Services becomes generally available.

Coming as part of the vendor's suite of industry cloud solutions, the Financial Services group is designed to help customers accelerate transformation and overcome regulatory or compliance challenges.

Through this, services partners will gain more opportunities to help customers digitally transform their financial businesses, Microsoft claimed it a blog post.

"They will be able to unlock new revenue and services opportunities such as functional implementation, last-mile configuration, and customisation to customers’ environment, business processes and organisational change management,” the vendor's senior director Dana Straw wrote.

Meanwhile, independent software vendor (ISV) partners can extend the Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services with features and capabilities for mutual customers.

These partners can scale their go-to-market by aligning to Microsoft marketing and sales motions, Straw claimed. By this, partners can take advantage of 'white space' opportunities, extend core cloud capabilities, build upon the industry data model or deliver complete business processes.

"Microsoft’s Cloud for Financial Services helps enhance collaboration, automation, and insights to streamline processes, personalises every customer interaction, improves customer experience, and delivers rich data insights," she wrote.

"Partner solutions are offered in various ways to help customers accelerate their digital transformation journey."

Transformations include building "powerful customer experiences" through dashboards, budgeting and account aggregation, she claimed.

Straw added that partners will play a crucial role in Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services’ success and scalability, especially partners whose solutions are already "deeply integrated" across the banking, insurance, and capital markets.

"The Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services is a value-additive platform which partners can leverage to scale and seamlessly integrate their solutions driving the frictionless exchange of usable information across customer systems and platforms," she said.

Microsoft first revealed its industry-specific cloud solutions in February. As well as financial services, the vendor has also released Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing and Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit.

These form part of an ongoing strategy by the vendor to drill down into industry verticals with its solutions.