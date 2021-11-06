Aussie enterprise mobility market to reach $1.8B by 2025

Market is expected to grow at a "healthy" CAGR of 14.2 per cent.

Credit: dreamstime

The Australian enterprise mobility market is expected to hit a valuation of $1.8 billion by 2025, growing at a "healthy” rate for the next four years.

In a new report by analyst firm GlobalData, the demand for enterprise mobility products and services will continue to grow due to the "continued adoption of remote working” following Australia's second wave of COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdowns.

As such, the market is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2 per cent over the five-year period of 2020 to 2025.

According to the analyst firm, more Australian firms are adopting bring-your-own device (BYOD) and company owned personally enabled device (COPD) strategies not only to enable remote working but to also "improve productivity, operational flexibility and business continuity".

Mobility solutions are also needed to manage and integrate mobile devices, wireless networks and other mobile computing services into work processes, the firm added.

"Among the enterprise mobility market segments comprising software and managed mobility services, the latter will account for the majority share of the overall enterprise mobility spending through 2025," said Saurabh Daga, technology analyst at GlobalData.

"Rising complexity of managing the sheer rise in the number of mobile devices and applications being used in day-to-day operations is encouraging enterprises in Australia to opt for managed mobility services, driving spending in this segment to grow at a CAGR of 16 per cent over 2020-2025.”

The adoption of internet of things (IoT) strategies will also drive adoption of mobility solutions that can support a unified device management approach to manage IoT sensors as well as connected mobile devices through a single platform, GlobalData claimed.

The analyst firm's Australia mobile broadband pack also predicted that M2M/IoT mobile subscriptions will increase at a CAGR of 17 per cent from 8.1 million in 2021 to about 18 million in 2025.

Meanwhile, enterprise spending on mobility software will grow at a CAGR of 11 per cent over 2020-2025 mainly led by increasing demand for mobile content management and mobile application platform management software.

“While both large enterprises and small and medium businesses are equally keen on enterprise mobility investments, the former, given their long-term digital transformation strategies, will turn out to be the highest spender on mobility software and services in Australia through the forecast period," Daga added.