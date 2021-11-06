Dicker Data adds another notch to AV portfolio with Neat

Neat currently natively supports the Zoom platform, with support for Microsoft Teams expected in the near future.

David Dicker (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data has struck a distribution agreement in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) with audio visual (AV) hardware maker Neat, the deal coming as the Norwegian vendor works to build a channel strategy in the local region.



Based in Oslo, Neat makes video and audio devices for virtual collaboration platforms, with a specific focus on Microsoft and Zoom.

Its product line-up includes the Neat Bar, a compact meeting room device that mounts to the top of any digital display, wall or cabinet. Neat Pad, another product, is an eight-inch LED touch screen tabletop device.



The Neat Board, meanwhile, is a 65-inch multi-touch LED screen that can be either wall-mounted, table-mounted or purchased with a floor stand. It is an all-in-one collaboration device with native support for Zoom Rooms.

Neat currently natively supports the Zoom platform, with support for Microsoft Teams expected in the near future.



“We are pleased to be working with Dicker Data to bring Neat’s innovative and rich video devices to more customers across Australia and New Zealand,” said Paul Falzon, Neat A/NZ country manager.



“With our shared focus on helping partners support businesses as they transition to the new way of working, we look forward to working together to solve customer challenges in the meeting space," he added.



For Andrew Upshon, Dicker Data’s head of AV, the addition of Neat comes at a strategic time when businesses are looking to bridge the gap between remote workers and those in the office.

“Our strategy has always been to help our partners deliver seamless collaboration experiences and Neat truly enables that,” Upshon said. “The fact their high-quality products can turn any meeting room into a Zoom Room removes the barriers many businesses have faced when considering how to modernise their meeting and collaboration spaces.

“Further to this, the Neat solutions are simple to set up, making deployment easy for our partners,” he added.



David Dicker, Dicker Data chairman and CEO, noted that Neat represented yet another strategic addition to the Australian listed distributor’s professional AV portfolio.

Last month, Dicker Data revealed it was expanded its relationship with Samsung, gaining access to its large format displays (LFDs) in Australia.



“We’ve grown to become the largest pro AV distributor in Australia and with businesses reopening and needing to deploy collaboration solutions to support their hybrid work arrangements, we see no signs of demand slowing in this segment,” Dicker said.