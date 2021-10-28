Aussie contact centre demand thriving amid COVID-19

The sector is set to pivot further towards analytics and bots.

Credit: Dreamstime

Remote working has created renewed demand for contact centres in Australia and transformed how they operate, both in their own operations and with clients.



According to research firm Information Services Group (ISG) the prominence of working from home has generated a need for workforce management and engagement solutions to assist contact centre agents in managing their own workloads more efficiently.

Part of this demand includes analytics, which the firm’s Provider Lens Contact Center – Customer Experience Services report said is used to gain a better understanding of customer needs and services to provide a more personalised service, the firm claimed.

“Companies are rapidly increasing the use of both structured data, such as customer feedback streams and transaction data, and unstructured data, such as social media and web browsing information,” ISG said.

“The need for companies to manage huge volumes of unstructured data creates a growing opportunity for service providers to offer AI [artificial intelligence] systems that collate, analyse and interpret the data.

“As companies become more skilled at collecting, combining and using customer data to gain insights, contact centres will play more strategic and central roles in Australian organisations.”

Additionally, the industry is also pivoting towards bots to support human contact centre agents, with ISG predicting a shift in the next five years from phone and in-person customer support to “low-cost self service channels” — chat bots, smartphone apps, social media and instant messaging.

“Companies may face integration challenges as they try to give customers an omnichannel experience that blends traditional and digital options, so opportunities for customer experience consulting firms are expected to grow,” the firm said.

Scott Bertsch, partner and regional leader at ISG Asia Pacific, added that contact centre staff can make or break Australian companies.

“Contact centre agents create customer experiences that can determine the success or failure of Australian companies,” he said. “Organisations that maximise the effectiveness of remote and on-site agents help to ensure customer loyalty now and in the future.”

ISG's report comes months after fellow industry research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan said back in January that demand for analytics tech is set to surge in the contact centre applications market across the Asia Pacific in the coming years.